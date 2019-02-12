Premier John Horgan at #BCTECHSummit 2018. (flickr/Province of British Columbia)

B.C. legislature resumes with throne speech, budget next week

The two top officials at the legislature remain suspended amid a police investigation

Members of the British Columbia legislature return to the house today for a throne speech that sets the political agenda for the coming months as allegations from a spending scandal have all three parties searching for answers.

The two top officials at the legislature remain suspended amid a police investigation and a report by Speaker Darryl Plecas that details allegations of spending abuses.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth said the government will work to develop tighter checks on all officials at the legislature to ensure strict spending and reporting rules.

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has called for a 20-point plan to put more restrictions on legislature officials, including bans on most foreign trips and mandatory retirement at the age of 75 for senior administrators.

Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk Craig James have denied any wrongdoing after they were escorted from the legislature last November.

READ MORE: Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

READ MORE: Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

The throne speech will lay out the minority NDP government’s priorities for the next session of the legislature, a week before Finance Minister Carole James delivers her next budget.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smaller companies worry they can’t pass carbon tax costs to customers: poll
Next story
VIDEO: Dramatic dashcam video shows semi truck roll-over in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Coroner’s Service, RCMP investigating death at Cariboo work site

The incident occurred yesterday near 83 Mile

Interior Health confirms Cariboo Chilcotin not immune to drug overdose crisis

“Fentanyl is the highest substance in these deaths”

Expect delays on Watch Lake Road

Downed power poles are blocking the road

Two treated for exposure and possible carbon monoxide poisoning after being stuck at Gustafson Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Update: Police appeal for witnesses in brake check shooting

Police confirm no fatalities

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read