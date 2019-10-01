Kamloops lawyer Don Campbell. (Kamloops This Week file)

B.C. lawyer, killed while skydiving, remembered for helping most vulnerable

Lawyers, judges, sheriffs and others gather in Kamloops courtroom to honour Don Campbell

Members of the legal community in Kamloops, B.C., gathered for a moment of silence to remember a lawyer killed while skydiving.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi says about 100 people, including judges, sheriffs and members of the Crown office, gathered in a courtroom of the Kamloops Law Courts on Monday for a moment of silence to honour Don Campbell.

The criminal and defence lawyer had practised law for more than 30 years, mostly in Kamloops, and had also worked as duty counsel and in legal aid.

Michi says Campbell had clients who were experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues and was able to work with those who could not deal with other lawyers.

A statement from the Kamloops Skydivers Sport Parachute Club says an experienced skydiver had “an unknown issue landing his parachute” during a jump Saturday near the Kamloops airport.

The manager of the club says the cause of the incident is still unknown and the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Campbell had an ability to connect with people, said Michi.

READ MORE: B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

“No one person is going to be able to step into Don’s shoes,” he said.

“As much as we are broken up here in the courthouse, our thoughts are with Campbell’s wife and daughters and grandkids, going through so much grief right now.” (CHNL, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

