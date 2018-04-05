Condo construction in Victoria using a concrete ground floor with wood construction above. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

The province is pouring $7.8 million to help B.C.’s wood exports and advance the use of wood in B.C. buildings.

In a Thursday afternoon announcement in Prince George, jobs, trade and technology minister Bruce Ralston said that expanding the province’s international markets out to Asia was key to the forest sector’s future.

“Expanding our international markets, especially in Asia, is crucial to the long-term success of B.C.’s forest sector,” said Ralston.

“This funding support opens the door to more trade opportunities for B.C. companies, and will lead to greater innovation in the industry.”

The $7.8 million will be split between 13 industry trade associations and research institutes and the work will be cost-shared with the federal government.

The money will be split two ways: $5.9 million towards expanding trade, especially in Asia and throughout North America, and $1.9 million for the ‘Wood First’ program, which goes towards researching innovative ways to use wood in B.C.

Speaking earlier in March, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson said that although he won’t make engineered wood construction mandatory for public buildings, unlike what’s being considered in Washington State, he does want the province to use wood where it “makes sense.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree
Next story
Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Just Posted

100 Mile House local Special Olympics BC coordinator looking to step down

Denise Thiessen has been in the role for eight years after taking the reigns in 2010

Easter baking and crafts

Fifteen children enjoyed a free Easter and Baking Craft camp at the… Continue reading

A diamond in Forest Grove

Tribute act to perform on April 7

Foundation kicks off inaugural donations

Relate Parenting and Story Walk programs to benefit

Suspect arrested without incident

A male had allegedly made threats of physical harm

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week as authorities investigate allegations that a political data-mining firm inappropriately accessed data on millions of Facebook users

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks

Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

Daniel scores the OT winner, off a feed from Henrik, as Vancouver beats Arizona

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Senators fear legal pot will hike number of Canadians barred entry to U.S.

Public Safety Minister says no reason why legalizing marijuana should create headaches at border

Most Read