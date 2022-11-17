B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Indigenous leaders thank John Horgan for leadership on premier’s last full day

An organization of British Columbia Indigenous leaders is thanking the outgoing premier for his work on passing legislation affirming Indigenous rights and is calling on John Horgan’s successor to continue efforts toward reconciliation.

The statement from the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs comes as Horgan marks his final full day as premier before premier-designate David Eby is sworn in Friday.

Union president Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says passage of the B.C. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act in 2019 would not have been possible without Horgan’s leadership.

Phillip says he and other Indigenous leaders “enjoyed and fully supported” Horgan as premier and “appreciated his ability to bring people together” and connect with First Nations.

The statement says despite a lack of agreement on some issues, such as expansion of liquefied natural gas and conservation of old growth timber, the union “remains proud of the joint work” that was accomplished.

Horgan was first elected to the legislature in 2005, was acclaimed leader of the B.C. New Democrats in 2014, became premier in 2017 and won re-election in 2020. He successfully battled a second cancer diagnosis the following year and announced in June that he would step down as premier and leader, but would stay on as the representative for Langford-Juan de Fuca.

RELATED: UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

RELATED: B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

BC legislatureIndigenous

Previous story
Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist
Next story
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment

Just Posted

Former Williams Lake resident, Captain Shawn Tyerman, of the Royal Canadian Air Force touches down with a CC130 Hercules aircraft into the Williams Lake Regional Airport on Nov. 10, 2022 for a brief reunion with some friends. Read the story of Tyerman’s lifelong journey to realizing his aviation dreams on Page 9. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Pilot touches down CC-130 Hercules in Williams Lake after long journey to aviation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, spoke at a press conference Nov. 14 regarding the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP). The aim of the program is to “support projects that promote economic diversification, resilience, clean-growth opportunities and infrastructure development.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Province to recession proof communites

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association CEO Amy Thacker was happy to finally be meeting in person again at the CCCTA’s annual general meeting in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Bright future for tourism industry forecast in the Cariboo

100 Mile House Wrangler forward Derek Teare shoots the puck away from his net during a game against the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers put in effort but lose two on home ice