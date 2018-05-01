B.C. hot in lottery game

It’s a good time to be buying lotter tickets in the province.
B.C. is on a winning streak and scooped up more prizes this weekend from the Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw on April 28. The Saturday SuperDraw promotion offered an additional 51 guaranteed prizes with eight prizes won in B.C.
The winning ticket for the $1 million guaranteed prize was sold in Dawson Creek while seven additional $50,000 winning tickets for the SuperDraw guaranteed prizes were sold across the province in:
· Burnaby
· Coquitlam
· Lake Country
· Vancouver Island (North)
· North Vancouver
· Sechelt
· Trail.
That’s a total of $1,350,000 in Lotto 6/49 prizes won on this weekend’s draw.
All winning numbers and past draws can be found here.
BCLC is also waiting for the winner of last week’s $30 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot to come forward. A single Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Coquitlam won the entire $30 million jackpot from the Wednesday, April 25 draw.
Winners have one year from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim their prize, and will join a growing list of British Columbians who have struck it rich with Lotto 6/49.
BCLC will announce winner information, including the specific retail purchase location, after the winner has come forward.