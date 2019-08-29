(Black Press Media files)

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

B.C.’s education minister is hopeful that most parents won’t have to do anything different about their children’s vaccines this school year.

Rob Fleming told reporters Wednesday that school support staff and public health officials will be speaking with parents whose children are not up-to-date on their vaccines or don’t have complete vaccination records. Teachers will not be required to help out, he noted.

“Most parents won’t receive any notification because their records are complete,” Fleming said.

“Parents whose records are either incomplete or require additional documentations will be notified.”

Those parents will have a “variety of methods” to get their records caught up, he noted.

Fleming said the province will continue to provide vaccine clinics in schools and communities across B.C.

“Close to 30,000 students last year year – during our catchup campaign – received vaccinations,” he said.

“Records have been modernized and updated as well.

READ MORE: B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

READ MORE: B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

READ MORE: B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Just Posted

RCMP continue to investigate Wednesday’s body recovery from Fraser River

The body was discovered by a fisherman and reported to the RCMP

Cannabis production facility applicants confident they can address local concerns

‘It’s a change, but it’s a legal operation’

Norbord ceases production, employees out of work as of Aug. 27

A small team will continue clean-up work at the 100 Mile House OSB mill, other workers laid off

Cariboo Calling: Big Square Ranch; more than just a ranch

The Cariboo is home to many ranches, but one ranch is providing… Continue reading

Cariboo Calling: Portrait of a cowboy: Red Allison

“Old-timer” Allison was inducted into the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2003

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

RCMP continue to investigate Wednesday’s body recovery from Fraser River

The body was discovered by a fisherman and reported to the RCMP

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Most Read