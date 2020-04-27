Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

B.C. recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 11 more on Sunday, including single cases of the novel coronavirus at two more senior care facilities in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the 50 cases over the weekend bring B.C.’s total to 1,998. Outbreak protocol is continuing at 21 care homes and three acute care hospital units in B.C.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Day of Mourning to be held virtually
Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

