B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for their daily briefing at the legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the provincial total to 2,087.

Two additional single cases of the novel coronavirus have been discovered at senior care homes in Surrey and Langley, making a total of 24 health facilities with outbreak protocols in place. That includes acute care units at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge and Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, where infections have been detected in non-COVID-19 wards.

The affected care homes with one confirmed test each are the Residence at Clayton Heights in Surrey and Langley Lodge in Langley City. For Langley Lodge it’s the second time for coronavirus outbreak protocol, and Fraser Health has determined the new case was not transmission within the facility.

“It appears this is the reintroduction of COVID-19, unfortunately, from the community,” said Dr. Martin Lavoie, chief medical health officer for Fraser Health.

RELATED: New COVID-19 cases at Langley, Surrey senior homes

Four more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 109 deaths in B.C., and all four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

New cases continue to appear among staff from B.C. chicken processing facilities, with Superior Poultry in Coquitlam now accounting for 50 positive tests and United Poultry in Vancouver with 42. One positive test has been confirmed among staff at both Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry in Yarrow and Sofina Foods in Port Coquitlam.

Food processing plants are federally inspected and regulated, and the coronavirus cases among workers have not resulted in recalls of poultry from the affected facilities.

RELATED: COVID-19 at two more Lower Mainland poultry plants

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan coming next week

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior
Next story
Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Just Posted

People need to stay away from all waterway banks in the Cariboo region: CRD Chair

Margo Wagner said most river and creek banks have been undermined

UPDATE: Williams Lake RCMP locate missing woman

Alison Sparks was located in the Williams Lake area

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Evacuation alert for Bridge Creek – Houseman Road area due to flooding

Preparation instructions included for residents

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Most Read