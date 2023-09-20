A Sooke teacher has been banned from teaching. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. gym teacher banned after sexually exploiting teen student

Ian McKenzie admitted to using his position of power

A teaching licence has been permanently revoked for a former Sooke gym teacher who sexually exploited a 15-year-old student.

The teacher even started dating the student after their graduation.

A public notice from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation details the ban for Ian Alexander Stephen McKenzie after a complaint was filed in August 2022.

“McKenzie allowed the teacher-student relationship to become exploitive of the student for his own personal and sexual advantage,” reads the notice.

In the consent agreement, McKenzie, who taught physical education at a high school in Sooke, admitted that he knew the student was “vulnerable and felt unsupported.”

When the student was in Grade 10, the student began confiding in McKenzie about personal issues, the notice said, and this escalated into a more intimate relationship, including text messages and making comments of a “sexual nature” as well as “long hugs.”

“McKenzie told the student that this relationship had to be kept secret and said that they could ‘officially date” when the student was 18,” the notice said.

When the student graduated, McKenzie and the student began dating and this relationship became sexual.

McKenzie admitted that these actions constituted professional misconduct.

