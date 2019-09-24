Trans Mountain pipeline Anchor Loop project, completed through Jasper National and Mt Robson Provincial Parks in 2008. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

A Federal Court judge has granted the British Columbia government a temporary injunction against an Alberta law that could have limited oil exports to other provinces.

Justice Sebastien Grammond says Alberta’s so-called turn-off-the-taps legislation raises a serious issue and could cause irreparable harm to the residents of B.C.

He says B.C. has met the test for blocking the law until the courts can decide its validity.

“British Columbia has met the criteria usually applied by the courts for the issuance of such an injunction,” Grammond wrote in his decision.

“It has shown that the validity of the Act raises a serious issue. It has demonstrated that an embargo of the nature evoked by the members of Alberta’s legislature when debating the Act would cause irreparable harm to the residents of British Columbia.”

The legislation gives Alberta the power to crimp energy exports from the province.

It was passed, but never used, by Alberta’s former NDP government as a way to put pressure on B.C. to drop its fight against the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion to the West Coast.

The new United Conservative government proclaimed it into force shortly after Premier Jason Kenney was sworn into office in April, but he had said it wouldn’t be used unless B.C. throws up further roadblocks to the pipeline.

READ MORE: Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

B.C. has called the law a loaded gun and had asked the courts to make sure it didn’t accidentally go off.

The Trans Mountain expansion, first approved in 2016, would triple the amount of oil flowing from the oilsands to B.C.’s Lower Mainland and from there to lucrative new markets across the Pacific.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses
Next story
Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Just Posted

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

“I’m going to be a part of it and very proud to be” — Tracy Ilnicki

Stolen truck retrieved in Lac la Hache after owner follows it

The RCMP report for the South Cariboo area

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson to blame for Friday’s fire

Fire investigators on scene of Oliver Street ruins Sunday to determine cause

Do you think the media were right to report on Trudeau’s past with black/brownface?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

NDP select new Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo candidate

‘I was raised on the values of putting people first’

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated so far at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Most Read