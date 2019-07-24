The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea on July 14, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Caleb Jones)

B.C. First Nation chiefs urge Canada to pull funding for giant Hawaiian telescope

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the summit of Mauna Kea is considered a sacred site

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says Canada should bail out of a plan to build a large new telescope in Hawaii on land claimed as sacred by Indigenous Hawaiians.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hawaii Gov. David Ige, the organization calls for construction plans for what’s known as the Thirty Meter Telescope project to be shut down and for the Canadian government to withdraw support for the project.

In April 2015, the former Conservative government announced it would provide up to $243.5 million for the project over a 10-year period.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the Canadian government’s support for the telescope runs counter to its commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The organization’s comments come as protesters have been blocking a road to the summit of Mauna Kea, a site considered to be sacred.

READ MORE: Who owns ‘aloha’? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture

On Tuesday, a judge denied a motion filed by telescope opponents seeking a temporary restraining order to stop construction.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987
Next story
Communities, officers grapple with explosion of human-bear conflicts in Bella Coola Valley

Just Posted

South Cariboo archery club closes summer season with an annual competition

‘Everybody seemed to really enjoy themselves.’

Communities, officers grapple with explosion of human-bear conflicts in Bella Coola Valley

There have been 50 complaints of conflict so far in July

Travel advisory for Highway 97 near Clinton

A mudslide reportedly occurred between Stevens Road and Highway 97

Agriculture water, land-use survey crew on task in Cariboo region

Travelling in a blue Ford F150, the team of three are doing inventory

Police looking for speeder after fleeing on foot near 103 Mile House

A report from the 100 Mile Free Press

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

Most Read