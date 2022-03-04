B.C. family’s pet cat dies after alleged bleach attack

White Rock RCMP are investigating after a cat was allegedly attacked with bleach and later died.

According to a GoFundMe campaign page – which aimed to raise money to cover veterinary costs before the cat succumbed to its injuries – on Feb. 20, Bailey, a four-year-old cat, went outside “for about one hour” and then “stumbled in through the doggy door and collapsed.”

The cat was soaked in bleach and had chemical burns and wounds on her face, the organizer Kiy Lobato said.

“She had been fully submerged in bleach. Somebody had tried to torture and drown this animal… my heart breaks for this sweet cat,” Lobato continued, adding that Bailey had served as “emotional support” for her niece, who has experienced trauma herself.

One week later, Lobato updated the campaign page – which had raised more than $3,600 – to announce that Bailey had passed away.

Campaign organizers noted that a police report had been filed, and this week White Rock RCMP confirmed that the matter was being looked into.

White Rock RCMP Cst. Chantal Sears also told Peace Arch News that any offences would fall under the ‘Injuring or endangering other animals” section of the Criminal Code – which covers anyone who “kills, mains, wounds, poisons or injuries dogs, birds or animals that are kept for a lawful purpose.”

A person found guilty of an indictable offence is subject to a prison term of a maximum of five years; an offence punishable by summary conviction is liable to be fined up to $10,000, given a jail term of a maximum of two years less a day, or both.

Lobato wrote that the GoFundMe was started because “we want to bring awareness to the community to let surrounding neighbors know this tragic event and to please keep their beloved pets close.”



