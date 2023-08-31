Hot spots from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burn in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hot spots from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burn in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. extends state of emergency by 2 weeks to due wildfires, drought

27 of 34 water basins are at the highest drought levels

The province is extending the state of emergency as wildfires and drought continue to plague B.C.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma announced the extension during a wildfire update on Thursday (Aug. 31). She was joined by Forests Minister Bruce Ralston.

Ma said the current weather is a sign the province is moving slowly beyond the worst parts of the wildfire season, but a “balanced perspective” is needed. B.C. is far from being in the clear and the wildfires are being exacerbated by the drought.

Of the province’s 34 water basins, 27 of those are at the two highest drought levels.

More than 1.91 million hectares have burned so far this year from 2,027 wildfires.

There are currently 42 wildfires actively burning in the province, said Ralston. Twelve of those are fires of note that are especially visible or a threat to public safety.

More than 4,200 people are still on evacuation order, while another 6,500 are on alert.

More to come.

