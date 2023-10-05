B.C. expands off-limit areas of drug decrim pilot to include bus stops, parks

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth Thursday tabled legislation that excludes sport fields, beaches, parks, outdoor recreation spaces, public entrances and bus stops from the current decriminalization trial unfolding in the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

The provincial government is refining where decriminalization of personal drug possession will and won’t be allowed, roughly eight months since the pilot began.

“Criminalization was never about using hard drugs wherever you want,” Premier David Eby said Thursday morning at a news conference, where Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth joined him in describing new legislation tabled earlier. Eby said the legislation tries to strike a balance between treating addiction with compassion without the use of the criminal law, while ensuring that the public can use public and private spaces.

“Without a doubt, the old system was not working,” Eby said.

Farnworth had tabled the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act in response to concerns among municipality leaders and others around the province’s trial amendment to be exempt from illicit drug laws in the country.

Similar to regulations for smoking, cannabis and alcohol use, drug us will not be allowed to be used at: sport fields, beaches, parks, outdoor recreation spaces, public entrances and bus stops.

The decriminalization trial is part and parcel of a policy package to deal with the toxic drug crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 12,500 British Columbians since April 2016.

The trial — which exempts possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs for personal use from Jan. 31, 2023 to Jan. 30, 2026 from criminal penalties — started in late January. At the time, schools were deemed off-limits to this pilot.

New measures in effect since Sept. 18 expanded the exclusion zone to playgrounds, spray and wading pools, as well as skate parks.

RELATED: B.C. excludes playgrounds, rec areas from drug decriminalization trial

Farnworth said the act establishes clear, province-wide standards and what he called a “progressive framework” to enforcement. He added that police are not interested in treating individuals with addictions as criminals.

Farnworth said the legislation supports decriminalization, “because we know drug use is a public health matter, not a criminal justice issue.”

“We want people to be able to come forward for help and not fear arrest for struggling with addiction, and we also recognize that places where children and families gather are not places where people should be using drugs,” Farnworth added. “The legislation introduced today reflects that.”

Farnworth added legislation stems from extensive consultations with various actors including municipalities and draws on lived experience.

If police officers have reasonable grounds to believe that individuals are consuming illegal substances in the newly excluded areas, police officers “may direct” those individuals to cease consumption or leave the area for another appropriate areas, such as overdose prevention or supervised consumption sites.

Police may also immediately seize, remove and destroy any illegal substances found on those who do not comply with such orders.

More to come…

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

opioid crisis