B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Burnaby RCMP impound a car after a driver without a licence went double the limit through a construction zone Thursday. (Burnaby RCMP)

A driver going more than double the speed limit in a Burnaby construction zone without a driver’s licence will be paying a hefty fine and losing their car for a week.

In a social media post Thursday, Burnaby RCMP said the driver was going 74 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometre per hour zone.

RCMP said the driver received two tickets totalling $644 and had their car impounded for seven days.

