B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham speaks during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. Farmers in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley are facing “intense disease pressure,” with an avian flu outbreak in commercial farms that the agriculture minister says is concerning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham speaks during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. Farmers in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley are facing “intense disease pressure,” with an avian flu outbreak in commercial farms that the agriculture minister says is concerning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. ‘doing everything’ it can to stop bird flu, minister says, as infections spread

Lana Popham says normally avian flu aligns with bird migration seasons, but not this year

Farmers in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley are facing “intense disease pressure” from an avian flu outbreak in commercial farms that the agriculture minister says is concerning.

Lana Popham says normally avian flu aligns with bird migration seasons, but the latest infections in farms of the H5N1 virus have been consistent all year.

The province said Monday that seven commercial farms in Abbotsford and Chilliwack has been quarantined with avian flu, while on Tuesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said three more farms in the Fraser Valley tested positive for the flu.

Popham says the federal Canadian Food Inspection Agency takes the lead when a farm reports an infection, but B.C.’s chief veterinarian has been proactive in helping to prevent the spread of the disease.

She says the testing lab is working seven days a week with the capacity for about 300 tests a day.

The minister says the inspection agency has protocols in place to deal with infected farms and that often means “depopulation,” or that the flocks will be culled.

She says the situation isn’t as bad as it was in 2004, when 17 million farm birds were destroyed.

“And we’re hoping it won’t get there,” Popham added.

RELATED: Poultry farms in Chilliwack and Abbotsford under quarantine for avian influenza

RELATED: Bird flu fighters in B.C. face unprecedented challenge, as H5N1 spreads across Canada

AgricultureBC legislaturebirdsWildlife

Previous story
What really is the SOGI 123 resource in British Columbia schools?
Next story
Police misconduct complaints up 26% in B.C.’s municipal forces: report

Just Posted

Highway 97 about 25 kilometres north of Quesnel near Hush Lake Road, looking south at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Drive BC photo)
Freezing rain prompts travel advisory north of Quesnel on Highway 97

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Transition: warm to cold

Greg Crompton watches as Don Kinasewich sucessfully intercepts a pickleball with his paddle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Pickleball a fun way to stay fit

70 Mile House Fire Chief Jeff Warner stands in the Structural Protection Unit the fire department put together in the past couple of years to protect residents during a wildfire. (Ken Alexander photo)
70 Mile House Firefighters Association president doubtful about amalgamation