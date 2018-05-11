B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

A walk in the woods on Vancouver Island ended on a traumatizing note for a Duncan couple after their dog fell into an overdose from cocaine and marijuana it had somehow found.

The owner of the shepherd ridge-back cross, who asked not to be identified, said her husband took the dog for two walks that day: the first in the Mount Tzouhalem area and the second in the Paldi area, before the animal was taken home.

The owner said the large nine-year old female dog started swaying from side to side almost immediately upon arriving home and she and her husband thought the animal was having seizures and immediately took her to a veterinary clinic, where they regularly take all three of their dogs.

She said clinic staff quickly tested the dog and determined that she had ingested a quantity of cocaine and marijuana.

Staff then induced vomiting to help rid the dog’s body of the drugs, as well as utilizing a type of charcoal that is used to treat oral poisonings.

“She was wobbly until the noon the next day, but she seems to be fine now,” the woman said.

READ MORE: Dog gets sick after ingesting PCP while out for a walk

“We figure (the dog) picked it up while walking in the Mount Tzouhalem area because the required amount of time would have passed from her investing the drugs and starting to show symptoms.”

The woman said she found the fact that there was cocaine in what her dog ingested was more concerning than the marijuana.

She said one of her dogs is small and worries that if that animals had ingested the drugs, it could have died of an overdose.

“What if there was fentanyl in there; what would that have done to a dog, or a child as well?” she asked.

“We’ve never had anything like that happen to us before. We don’t plan to return to Mount Tzouhalem to walk our dogs again anytime soon.”

Judy Burnett, from Coastal Animal Control Services of B.C., said she has not come across any similar cases in the Valley to date, but is not surprised considering the ongoing drug epidemic that has gripped the region.

“People should be careful when walking their dogs off leash,” she said.

“They move quickly and can eat almost anything before you even realize it.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car
Next story
Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Just Posted

Showcase Concert finishes off Festival of the Arts

‘No one had her books so she sang acapella’

Turning pennies into a waterpark

Construction currently underway in Centennial Park

Report: Only one-third of respondents felt their community was prepared for a future wildfire

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

What are you doing for Mothers Day?

The 100 Mile Free Press took to the street to ask people their opinion

Wildfire preparation meetings scheduled in Cariboo

Drop-in sessions to take place in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff conference-finals predictions

Vegas looks to keep the cinderella story rolling past the Winnipeg whiteout

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Family of man accused of Toronto van attack devastated and grieving for victims

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Nearly 2,700 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

McCain Irrelevant, ‘He’s Dying Anyway,’ White House aide reportedly says

AP sources: A White House official dismissed a view expressed by Sen. McCain, says ‘he’s dying’

Most Read