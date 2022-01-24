(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

B.C. doctors ask employers to stop requiring sick notes amid pandemic staffing challenges

Doctors say the notes place unnecessary burden on already busy medical system

The Doctors of BC are once again asking employers across the province to stop asking for sick notes.

The plea, coming from an association of 14,000 physicians, residents and medical students, echoes similar asks from the province’s top health officials.

Doctors of BC have been advocating for the end to sick notes for eight years.

“Sick notes place an unnecessary burden on the health care system particularly during the Omicron surge,” said president Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh. “With critical staffing shortages, let’s ensure that physicians and their teams spend their time with patients who need medical care and attention, not writing sick notes.”

The missive from the organization, mirrored by one from BC Family Doctors, has added weight in 2022, when all full-time, part-time and casual employees are eligible for five paid sick days.

“BC Family Doctors believes sick notes place an unnecessary burden on the health care system at a time when physicians are addressing the biggest public health challenge of our time,” the organization, which represents family doctors in B.C., stated. “The provision of a sick note, similar to completion of an insurance form, is not considered a medically necessary service.”

As such, patients are often charged a fee for the sick note.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
New report suggests Alaskan fisheries are overharvesting plummeting B.C. salmon stocks
Next story
20-year-old N driver goes 200 km/h on B.C. highway, blows engine, gets mom’s car impounded

Just Posted

Loxley Fuller (4) races Frosty the Snowman across the rink during a physical literacy event to connect families in Williams Lake at the Cariboo Memorial Complex last month. A 100 Mile House version of the event occurs at the South Cariboo Rec Centre later this month. (Ruth Lloyd phot - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘Physical literacy’ pitched at 100 Mile Winterfest

A Kelowna student partnered up with Mosaic Books for a book drive, which will see materials distributed to inmates in the province. (Thorsten Frenzel - Pixabay)
Bookmark competition underway

Protesters hold signs and wave at passing vehicles during a rally in 100 Mile House Sunday, in support of convoy of truckers headed to Ottawa. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hundreds rally in 100 Mile to support trucker convoy

North Shore Rescue members prepare to transfer an injured snowmobiler after landing at Williams Lake Airport. (North Shore Rescue photo)
Emergency crews team up for mountain rescue near Hendrix Lake