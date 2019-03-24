A B.C. doctor has admitted to wrongfully accessing medical files of a woman who was pregnant with his child without her consent. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. doctor reprimanded for accessing medical records without consent

Doctor admits to accessing records of the woman carrying his child

A B.C. doctor has admitted to wrongfully accessing medical files, without consent, of a woman who was pregnant with his child.

The B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons has learned that the doctor accessed the woman’s medical records more than 230 times over a six-month period, according to a release issued in March.

READ MORE: Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The person, who was not a patient of the doctor, was pregnant with his child when the relationship between them ended. The doctor admits to accessing the patient’s medical records to check on the progress of the pregnancy.

In order to protect the privacy of the patient, the college did not release the name of the doctor.

The college has fined the doctor $5,000 and is also requiring he complete a course on professionalism.

