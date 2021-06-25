The government tweet, which was posted on June 24, has since been deleted. (Twitter/Screen shot)

The government tweet, which was posted on June 24, has since been deleted. (Twitter/Screen shot)

B.C. deletes tweet asking people to share names of unvaccinated friends, family

Initial responses, if factual, saw private information about British Columbians’ personal health shared with the public

The province, which has cited privacy issues as a reason for not sharing COVID-19 data, asked citizens to disclose the names of their unvaccinated friends and family Thursday (June 25).

“B.C. is among those leading the world with over 75% of people 12+ vaccinated with dose 1,” read a tweet from the B.C. government.

“Thank you! Next, let’s get to 80%! Tag a friend or family member who still needs their first dose and help them register here: gov.bc.ca/GetVaccinated.”

The government tweet, which was posted on June 24, has since been deleted.

Initial responses, if factual, saw private information about British Columbians’ personal health shared with the public online.

“Assuring individuals their information will be kept confidential is essential to the establishment of a trust-based relationship between the Ministry of Health and British Columbians,” reads the province’s website.

“As stewards of British Columbians’ personal health information, the Ministry of Health takes its responsibility for privacy protection very seriously.”

The ministry has not responded to Black Press Media’s request for comment.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentCoronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Canada Day should be time of reflection after unmarked graves discovered: Trudeau

Just Posted

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Parole hearing for convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders pushed to September

Eliza Archie Memorial School Principal Thomas Wilkinson (from left) holds up some wood carvings made by his students under the tutelage of Jerome Boyce that included Lexus Amut, Tyrone Thomas and Sunny Thomas. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Canim Lake students learn traditional carving

Students in PSO’s Grade 9 band class perform at Centennial Park (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO band performs at Centennial Park

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry visited the Interior Health region the week of June 22-to 25, 2021 to say thank you to all the frontline workers. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
Dr. Bonnie Henry visits Interior Health, says thank you to frontline workers