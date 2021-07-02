Extreme heat played a factor in an unprecedented amount of B.C. deaths this week, says chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.(Black Press Media files)

B.C. deaths triple over the past week, to 719, as a result of heat wave

Many of the deaths “were among older individuals living alone in private residences

Extreme heat played a factor in an unprecedented amount of B.C. deaths this week, says chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

From June 25 through July 1, BC Coroners Service recorded 719 deaths – three times the average amount reported in a typical week.

It’s likely the recent heat wave was “a significant contributing factor” to the rise in deaths, said Lapointe. The province saw temperatures shoot into the 40s.

Many of the deaths “were among older individuals living alone in private residences with minimal ventilation,” Lapointe said.

Starting Friday, the agency reported seeing a downward trend form from the number of deaths reported in the past few days.

“We are hopeful this trend will continue,” Lapointe said.

However, some parts of the province are continuing to experience unusually high temperatures.

“It remains important that we all take extra care to avoid the dangerous effects of severe heat,” Lapointe added. “Please look out for family, friends and neighbours, particularly those who live alone.”

The death toll is expected to increase as more fatalities are reported to BC Coroners Service.


