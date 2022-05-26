A registered nurse takes a moment to look outside while attending to a ventilated COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. British Columbia has announced a new program aimed at helping internationally trained nurses get registered and licensed faster through financial support that could save them thousands of dollars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A registered nurse takes a moment to look outside while attending to a ventilated COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. British Columbia has announced a new program aimed at helping internationally trained nurses get registered and licensed faster through financial support that could save them thousands of dollars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. COVID hospitalizations under 500 for the first time since April

473 people are in hospital, 42 of whom are in ICU

COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. are continuing to trend downward.

The BCCDC is reporting 473 individuals currently in hospital with COVID-19, 42 of whom are in ICU. This is the first time hospitalizations have been below 500 since April.

Not everyone in hospital with COVID-19 is there because of complications from the virus.

From May 15 to May 21, 1,358 new infections were reported. However, the data only includes PCR confirmed cases and access to PCR testing is limited for much of the general public. According to the BCCDC’s COVID-19 dashboard, 22,210 tests were conducted this week. Positive cases recorded on rapid antigen tests are not included in the BCCDC’s weekly reporting.

The BCCDC also reported 42 deaths in the same time period. B.C. records COVID-19 deaths based on 30-day all-cause mortality, meaning anyone who died within 30-days of a positive COVID-19 test is included in the data regardless of their cause of death. Numbers are updated retroactively.

Last week’s report indicated 59 people died from May 8 to May 14, however the most recent report was revised to show 86 people died in that time period. For the week of May 1 to May 7, the BCCDC also lists 86 fatalities. That number was also revised from an initial count of 59.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID hospitalizations down, ‘second Omicron wave’ may have peaked

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Gunman entered Texas school unimpeded, police say as questions swirl about response

Just Posted

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s track and field team show off their medals at Zones in Prince George. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile track students head to provincials

100 Mile’s Dell and Debbie Rempel and Aleta and Faron Bryan borrowed outfits from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s drama class to attend Clinton’s 155th annual May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton’s annual 155th May Ball draws ‘full house’

Ken Fryer is a long-time volunteer with the 100 Mile House Wranglers.
Six nominated for 2022 South Cariboo Citizen of the Year

Catriona Henderson and her brother Braeden Emile listen to a presentation at the NStQ’s Citizen’s Assembly last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Secwepemc communities seek jurisdiction over their children