(Metro creative stock photo)

(Metro creative stock photo)

B.C. COVID hospitalizations drop to 368, three new deaths reported

Hospitalizations decline as B.C. eases restrictions

Hospitalizations continue to decline in B.C. with the province reporting 368 people in hospital Friday (March 11), 46 of whom are in intensive care.

This is the first time hospitalizations have fallen under 400 since mid-January and the lowest number of patients in ICU since mid-August. Not all people in hospital with COVID-19 are there because of complications with the virus.

The province also reported three new deaths, all in Fraser Health.

There have been 288 new infections reported in B.C., with 93 in Interior Health, 71 in Fraser Health, 47 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 47 in Island Health and 30 in Northern Health.

Access to testing in B.C. remains limited, so case counts are no longer an accurate reflection of COVID transmission in communities. Those aged 60 and over can access free rapid test kits from their local pharmacy. Any positive rapid test must be self-reported to the BCCDC to be included in official statistics.

Friday marked the first day without mandatory indoor masking in B.C. Masks are still required in health-care settings and on flights. Individual businesses and organizations may still require masks to be worn.

Friday was also the National Day of Observance for Canadians who have died from COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,935 British Columbians have died from COVID-19 infections.

READ MORE: Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn granted up to 28-day leaves from psychiatric hospital

Just Posted

Peter Reichert said he knows what it is to live under tyranny and supports the Ukrainian People and world peace. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Fighting for peace and freedom in Ukraine

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

A 22” Kokanee caught by Curtis Rose in the first virtual Highway 24 fishing derby. He submitted the photo day late and missed the grand prize. (Facebook photo)
Something’s fishy in the Hwy 24 virtual fishing derby

PSO teacher Chris Leflufy had his hair cut for cancer last Saturday at JD’s Salon. Leflufy donated nine inches of hair to Hair Inc. to turn into wigs as well as $710 to BC Children’s Hospital. He decided last year to let his hair grow out and donate it to a good cause. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Teacher donates hair for cancer