COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Williams Lake. There are more than 100 drop-in or appointment-based clinics operating in the province. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Williams Lake. There are more than 100 drop-in or appointment-based clinics operating in the province. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise to 785 Wednesday, two more deaths

Interior, Fraser regions still seeing most infections

B.C. recorded another 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with one additional coronavirus-related death each in the Vancouver Coastal and Vancouver Island regions for a total of 1,818 since the pandemic began.

That’s up from 655 on Tuesday as the province continues to see spread of the Delta variant that has seen daily cases above 500 for recent days. There are 199 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Sept. 1, up from 187 on Tuesday, with 112 of the patients in intensive care, up from 103 in the past 24 hours.

There has been one new outbreak declared in the health care system at Arbutus Care Centre in Vancouver, for a total of 19 active outbreaks in senior care or acute care hospitals. An outbreak at Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook has been declared over after 14 days without a new infection.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region are:

• 246 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,504 active

• 110 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,042 active

• 266 new cases in Interior Health, 2,299 active

• 94 new cases in Northern Health, 483 active

• 69 new cases in Island Health, 538 active

RELATED: B.C. now in COVID-19 ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

RELATED: Herd immunity could require up to 90% vaccinated

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. sees new vaccinations nearly double in week after B.C. unveiled COVID vaccine card
Next story
17-year-old killed in Surrey crash remembered as a ‘kindhearted, beautiful person’

Just Posted

Porter the German Shepherd happily scrambles across an obstacle alongside his owner, Sandi Dixon, of Vernon, as part of the annual Cariboo Agility Team’s Agility Trials held last weekend at the 100 Mile House ballfields. The event drew 25 competitors and 35 dogs of all sizes and breeds, who competed in an ever-changing course consisting of jumps, tunnels and other obstacles. The dogs were judged on their performance and obedience. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Canines compete in agility, obedience

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Single-vehicle incident claims life of Bridge Lake man

This mama bear and cubs have been spotted at Sulphurous Lake, as well as all around Deka. (John Newland photo - submitted).
Be bear aware: pick apples, secure trash

Investigators examine an SUV with what appear to be bullet holes in its windshield and door in the parking lot of the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Watchdog probes RCMP shooting of allegedly armed man sleeping in vehicle in Quesnel