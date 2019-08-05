B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

A man died while climbing the Stawamus Chief near Squamish on Sunday, RCMP said.

According to police, they were contacted after a witness saw a year man fall off the Angel’s Crest portion of the north face of the Chief around 11:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel found the 33-year-old climber about 200 to 300 feet up the north face.

“After a difficult and highly technical extraction the man, a 33 year old Squamish resident, went into medical distress and died a short time later” said Sgt. Sascha Banks.

RCMP said this was the second climber to die on the popular Stawamus Chief in the last six weeks and the third search and rescue call for climbers on the mountain this weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.

READ MORE: Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hate ruled out, but motive still a mystery in Dayton attack that killed 9
Next story
Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

Just Posted

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

UPDATE: One woman dead, two men injured in collision near McLeese Lake

Quesnel and Williams Lake RCMP responded to the incident, which closed Highway 97 for many hours

Pedestrian struck, injured while crossing highway at 70 Mile

Victim is in hospital in serious but stable condition

Diaries of a City Kid: Losing hair

Do you ever get out of the shower, look at yourself in… Continue reading

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

29 Years Ago (1990): A last-ditch effort by Cariboo MLAs Neil Vant… Continue reading

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Most Read