Anjali Appadurai (Twitter photo)

B.C. climate activist Anjali Appadurai enters NDP leadership race

Appadurai is the only challenger to David Eby

The race to replace John Horgan as the leader of the B.C. NDP is now a two-person contest.

Former Vancouver-Granville NDP MP candidate Anjali Appadurai officially announced her candidacy on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

Appadurai is a prominent climate and human rights activist. She nearly won the Vancouver-Granville seat in the 2021 federal election, coming with 258 votes of Liberal candidate Taleeb Noormohamed.

Her platform calls for a government that will “put power back in the hands of the people” and “solve overlapping crises facing B.C. communities.” Her focus will be on climate change, housing, food security and clean energy.

“I think British Columbians are ready for a leader who will tell them the truth. We’re in a very dangerous situation. But I believe in our collective power to shape a different future,” she said.

Appadurai is the only challenger to David Eby, who announced his leadership intentions in July. In a Tweet, Eby said he welcomed Appadurai to the race.

“This race is an opportunity for a healthy exchange of ideas about how best to serve British Columbians and I look forward to that debate. I wish her luck, but not too much luck!”

Eby is one of B.C.’s most notable politicians, serving in the legislature since 2014 in various roles including his most recent tenure as attorney general and minister responsible for housing. In his speech, Eby noted that he was supported by 48 of the NDP’s 54 sitting MLAs.

Current leader and B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will step aside to make way for the new leader to become premier, though he will serve the remainder of his term as MLA.

Candidates must submit their application to the party alongside a $15,000 entrance fee by Oct. 4, 2022. Party members will then vote for their preferred leader in mid-November. The new leader will be announced on Dec. 3 before getting sworn in as premier in mid-December.

