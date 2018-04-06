Cooked salmon (PxHere photo)

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

A group of B.C. chefs are calling on the provincial government to nix open net-pen salmon farms in B.C.

Along with David Suzuki, five chefs behind well-known restaurants in Vancouver, say the province needs to do a better job protecting wild salmon and support the Vancouver Island First Nation who are opposed to the projects.

In a letter signed by 50 chefs across B.C. and sent to Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and Forest Minister Doug Donaldson, the group is recommending the province incentives closed-containment farms and review the current status of B.C.s wild salmon populations.

“For thousands of years, salmon have been a sacred gift to Indigenous people living on countless rivers emptying into the Pacific Ocean,” the letter reads. “As chefs, we believe wild salmon are the highest quality for taste and nutrition and should be a priority for protection and restoration.”

READ MORE: Thousands of U.S. salmon escape near B.C., company blames solar eclipse

READ MORE: Washington Legislature phases out Atlantic salmon farming

READ MORE: Atlantic salmon caught in Sto:lo net on the Fraser River near Chilliwack

David Hawksworth, owner of Hawksworth Restaurant, Robert Clark from Fish Counter, Hidekazu Tojo of Tojo’s, Jeremy Belcourt of Salmon n’ Bannock and Meeru Dhalwala of Vij’s and Rongoli convened in downtown Vancouver today for a news conference.

The call for change comes as the government is considering renewing tenures for 20 open net-pen salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago – a main migratory route for juvenile wild salmon.

Washington State announced it would be phasing out open net-pen Atlantic salmon aquaculture farms last month, making B.C. the only West Coast area to still allow them.

The state’s decision comes after more than 5,000 Atlantic salmon escaped a Cooke Aquaculture pen in August 2017, with some of the fish making it as far as the Fraser River in Chilliwack.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chefs Open Letter Protect Wild Salmon End Fish Farm Tenures by Ashley Wadhwani on Scribd

Previous story
Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’
Next story
Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

Just Posted

Red Cross to cover 90-year-old Lone Butte man’s $20,000 emergency airfare

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

100 Mile Free Press nominated for two Ma Murray awards

“If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was missions accomplished”

Writer of 15 books about the history of B.C. prospecting coming to 100 Mile House for book signing

Five of his books are about the Cariboo

100 Mile House local Special Olympics BC coordinator looking to step down

Denise Thiessen has been in the role for eight years after taking the reigns in 2010

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP confirm fatalities after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos team bus

Accident occurred on north-central Saskatchewan highway

B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Aaron Davidson left behind a six figure corporate job to find meaning in the mountains of Revelstoke

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Most Read