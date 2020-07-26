B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said four more flights into Vancouver International Airport could have left passengers exposed to COVID-19.

The CDC, which has regularly posted flight exposures since the pandemic began, said the exposures happened on the following flights:

July 10: Delta 3569 – Vancouver to Seattle

July 11: American Airlines 1415 Dallas to Vancouver

July 12: Air Canada 214 – Vancouver to Calgary (seats 25-31)

July 17: Air Canada 855– London to Vancouver (seats 26-32)

The CDC is asking passengers on international flights to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms for 14 days, while domestic flight passengers are asked to self-monitor for 14 days. Non-essential travellers into Canada, including Canadian citizens and permanent residents, are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The CDC lists common symptoms of COVID-19 as:

Fever

Chills

Cough or worsening of chronic cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Runny nose

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Headache

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle aches

Less common symptoms can also include:

Stuffy nose

Conjunctivitis (pink eye)

Dizziness, confusion

Abdominal pain

Skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.

For more information on public exposures, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures.

