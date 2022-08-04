(Pixabay)

B.C. can expect cooler weather through August

It’ll be cool and wet, then warm up before cooling off again

After a week of heat that toppled dozens of single-day heat records in B.C., some cooler, wetter weather has finally arrived.

On Thursday (Aug. 4), the hottest spot in B.C. was Osoyoos at 24 C, almost half of the 42.1 C the region saw last week. Most of B.C. will see cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance of showers. In the Kootenays, there’s a possibility of thunderstorms.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the high 20s and low 30s across B.C. this weekend, but weather forecasters say it isn’t likely that highs experienced during the heat wave will return.

“We expect that B.C. will return to the cooler pattern that dominated for most of the summer prior to the heat wave that arrived for the final week of July,” said Doug Gillham, a meteorologist with the Weather Network.

That cooler pattern could help tame B.C.’s wildfire season, which had been fairly quiet until hot and dry conditions during the heatwave led to 152 new fire starts.

South Okanagan wildfire sees significant growth, evacuation orders still in effect
ICBC says all 2.8M rebate cheques are in the mail after months after announcment

