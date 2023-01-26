Northern Cafe and Grill was named the best-rated restaurant in Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023. (Northern Cafe and Grill/Special to The News)

Northern Cafe and Grill was named the best-rated restaurant in Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023. (Northern Cafe and Grill/Special to The News)

B.C. cafe declared best place to eat in Canada in 2023

23 B.C. restaurants made Yelp’s annual list of top-rated eateries in the country

Yelp has released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023, and it should come as no surprise that B.C. holds a large number of these restaurants, with 23 eateries, trailing only Ontario and Quebec, with 27 and 28 entries, respectively.

We’ve even claimed the number one spot thanks to The Northern Cafe and Grill in Vancouver, which has 211 reviews on Yelp, with 205 of these being four stars or higher.

RELATED: The culinary kingdom of Whistler

Here are all of the B.C. restaurants that made this list:

• The Nothern Cafe and Grill, Vancouver (1)

• Manoush’eh, Vancouver (4)

• Artista Pizzeria, Pitt Meadows (6)

• The Rimrock Cafe, Whistler (8)

• Number e food, Vancouver (12)

• Banh Mi Bar Restaurant, New Westminster (17)

• L’atelier Patisserie, Vancouver (18)

• Shirley Delicious Cafe, Shirley (19)

• Pawans Indian Kitchen, North Vancouver (20)

• Smithe Salad, Vancouver (22)

• Tom Sushi, Vancouver (24)

• Fishhook, Victoria (31)

• Peaked Pies, Whistler (38)

• Afghan Kitchen South Surrey, Surrey (40)

• Mile One Eating House, Pemberton (41)

• Workshop Vegetarian Cafe, North Vancouver (43)

• Corner Nook Cafe, Chilliwack (44)

• Absinthe Bistro, Vancouver (47)

• Jam Cafe, Victoria (55)

• Red Door Bistro, Whistler (56)

• AnnaLena, Vancouver (60)

• Anar Persian Cuisine, Richmond (63)

• The PokéMan, Vancouver (75)

RELATED: Maple Ridge restaurants call for further delivery fee restrictions in the new year

The full list of Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023 is available at https://www.yelp.com/.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodFood & DiningFood and DrinkRestaurant reviewRestaurants

Previous story
Rural British Columbians pay more for worse internet, cell phone service: report
Next story
CRD to assess Interlakes fire hall issues

Just Posted

One of the Interlakes VFDs fire trucks which they received in 2019. (Diana Forster photo).
CRD to assess Interlakes fire hall issues

South Cariboo Health Foundation director Chris Nickless (left) experiences how one of the 100 Mile District General Hospital’s newly purchased VAC systems works as nurse Jean Meger and Brenda Devine, the foundation’s fundraising co-ordinator, look on. The foundation purchased three VAC machines for $23,000 each and plans to renovate the wound care clinic later this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Starry Nights raises $200,000 for wound clinic

Log trucks are unloaded in the Tolko log yard Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Environment Canada warns cold weather on the way for B.C.’s Interior

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
End to 30-year era: No more Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo; organizers cite lack of volunteers