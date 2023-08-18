Thick wildfire smoke can be seen from Highway 97 near Vernon. (Contributed)

Thick wildfire smoke can be seen from Highway 97 near Vernon. (Contributed)

B.C. boy’s birthday flight cancelled due to Okanagan wildfires

Wildfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country have forced the closure of airspace

A young boy’s excitement over a special birthday trip was quickly dashed Friday morning.

Justine Halvorson and her son woke up early Aug. 18 to drive from their Salmon Arm home to catch a flight.

“I was trying to take my son to see his grandparents in Toronto for his seventh birthday,” said Halvorson.

As she drove up Highway 97, seeing thick smoke coming from Kelowna, she didn’t have a good feeling.

Arriving at Kelowna International Airport (YLW), her gut feeling was confirmed. All flights were cancelled.

Wildfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country have forced the closure of airspace around YLW.

“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters,” said Cassie Brannagan, communications advisor. “We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation. “Travellers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.”

Halvorson was heartbroken for her son.

“He was so dissappointed. He had been looking forward to this trip to see his Nana and Papa for weeks.”

She’s hoping to catch a flight out of Kamloops to make the special trip possible.

READ MORE: 4 wildfires now spreading in Lake Country

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfires: What you need to know for Aug. 18

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

airportsB.C. Wildfires 2023KelownaSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Planned ignition helps reduce southern movement of Shuswap wildfire
Next story
Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar now at 2,000 hectares

Just Posted

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

A smoke column from the Gatcho Lake Fire towers over the Eliguk Lake Lodge on Aug. 16, one day before an evacuation order was issued for the area for the second time this fire season. (Jennifer Tolland photo - Eliguk Lake Lodge)
Wildfire in west Chilcotin leads to evacuation order for Eliguk Lake

Former Quesnel archaeologist Jenny Botica is one of the hosts of the podcast Dig This. (Photo submitted by Dig This)
Dig This, ancient Quesnel history fans

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer