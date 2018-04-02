B.C. boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

“Heis so strong and our little man is fighting back,” reads a Monday morning update on the GoFundMe account in the four-year-old West Kelowna boy’s name.

“Evan’s breathing tube has been removed and on Sunday, he was transferred to a new room in intensive care at Children’s Hospital where he will likely remain for the next five to six weeks.”

Over the past couple of days, reads the update, he’s been waking up for a few minutes on his own, trying to talk a bit to his family, though he still needs constant medical support for his body to fight this infection.

READ MORE: BOY SUFFERS SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS FROM FLU

For the moment, he is facing the likely amputation of his right hand and the fingertips of his left hand, Many other parts of his skin and limbs, however, are responding well to treatment.

Shishakly was airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Monday, March 26, after waking up Sunday suffering symptoms mirroring the flu, such as fever and body pains.

“He developed septicemia as the result of a very rare and dangerous blood infection caused by streptococcus attacking his body, mainly affecting his circulation,” according to the GoFundMe page.

As of Monday morning, more than $26,000 has been raised out of $50,000 goal set.

The funds will be used to help the family, which is facing significant out of town expenses while Evan fights for his life in Vancouver.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles
Next story
Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

Just Posted

Suspect arrested without incident

A male had allegedly made threats of physical harm

Methamphetamine possession, excessive speeding and suspected arson

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

38 Years Ago (1980): There were concerns that drought in the Cariboo… Continue reading

Looking past a referendum

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Do you think the sale of marijuana should be regulated like alcohol is?

The 100 Mile Free Press took to the street to ask people their opinion

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wildfire recovery classic car cruise to travel through Cariboo in July

Classic car enthusiasts return to support Cariboo one year after fires

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Most Read