FILE – Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth at a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

The province is banning the resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said it would put an end to the “shameful black market for medical supplies” that has materialized as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“People engaging in that behaviour can expect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said at the Thursday press conference.

Those orders, which include a ban on gatherings of 50 or more, will now be enforced by municipal bylaw officers, Farnworth said.

People found breaking those rules could face fines of more than $25,000 or jail time.

All bylaws that restrict the time goods can be delivered has been suspended and quantity of certain items that can be bought is being restricted. B.C., like many other regions, has seen a rush on grocery stores as people sought to stock up for the pandemic.

The province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit, to ensure essential goods and services are not disrupted.

“These are unprecedented measures for unprecedented times,” Farnworth said.

Premier John Horgan reiterated the provincial health orders from Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“This is not a drill, it’s a pandemic,” he said.

“There needs to be a province-wide coordinated approach… and that is listening to, and implementing, the orders of our provincial health officers,” he said.

“Practice physical distancing – do not leave home if you’re sick.”

Municipal states of emergency, enacted by several cities such as New Westminster, are suspended. Only Vancouver’s will continue, as they have a different set of rules based under their charter.

Horgan said the province was taking that measure to stop the “patchwork” of rules across B.C.

A “uniform approach,” Horgan said, is needed at this point to reduce panic and inspire confidence that the system is working.

British Columbia’s move comes after other states have taken stringent measures, including Quebec and Ontario which have ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

READ MORE: B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

READ MORE: $1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19
Next story
Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Just Posted

Government needs to help with temporary accommodation says healthcare worker

‘I just don’t want to bring this home’

B.C. Interior First Nation on 14-day lockdown as precaution against COVID-19

Esk’et is requiring all community members to remain inside homes or yards at all times

Man, 32, missing from Jasper may have stopped through Williams Lake: RCMP

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

MLA Barnett hosting virtual town hall with Interior Health Authority

Citizens can ask questions, hopefully get answers, Barnett said

COVID-19: School District 27 Supt. Chris Van der Mark sends letter to parents on next steps

The district has been working to create a plan for the continuity of learning for SD#27 students

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Most Read