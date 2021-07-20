Witness gathering at the B.C. legislature in response to 215 unmarked graves located at Kamloops residential school, June 8, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Witness gathering at the B.C. legislature in response to 215 unmarked graves located at Kamloops residential school, June 8, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. approves search funds for 18 residential schools, 3 hospitals

Program includes community mental health services

The B.C. government has identified 21 sites for research into the legacy of residential schools set up for Indigenous children who were required to attend for nearly century.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin said the $12 million fund announced in late June is being offered for communities near three former “Indian hospital” sites as well as 18 former residential school sites.

Rankin vowed Tuesday that the money will include support for mental health support in communities traumatized by the recent discovery of unmarked graves at Kamloops, Cranbrook, Kuper Island and other former schools, with up to $475 million available to each in an accessible application process.

“The timing of the grants is fully flexible,” Rankin said July 20. “Communities can proceed on their own time and at their own pace.”

A map released by the province shows grants to research schools that operated between 1863 and 1985 at Tofino, Port Alberni, Anahim Lake, Williams Lake, Chilliwack, Port Simpson, Kamloops, Kitimat, Cranbrook, Penelakut Island, Fraser Lake, Lower Post, Sechelt, Lytton, Mission, Alert Bay and North Vancouver.

The three hospitals identified are Coqualeetza Indian Hospital at Chilliwack, Millar Bay Tuberculosis Hospital at Prince Rupert and Nanaimo Indian Hospital.

RELATED: B.C. commits $12M for residential school site searches

RELATED: B.C. school survivors honoured at Okanagan exhibit

The province announced two Indigenous liaisons for the project, former elected Cowichan Tribes chief Lydia Hwitsum, former chair of the First Nations Health Authority, and Charlene Belleau, former chief of the Esk’etemc First Nation. Belleau described her own experience at St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School in Williams Lake, where she was one of several generations of her family to attend.

“My own great grandfather committed suicide at St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School,” Belleau said. “They buried him there without telling our family. This was during a period of time when flogging was at its worst. They strung our children on poles and lashed them until they passed out.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureresidential schools

Previous story
UPDATE: More RCMP officers arrive in 100 Mile to bolster roving patrols
Next story
New fire reported northeast of Watch Lake

Just Posted

A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies file photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New fire reported northeast of Watch Lake

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).
Young Lake wildfire grows to 1,400 hectares

Wildfire crews battle the Flat Lake fire. (Warren Lowe - Submitted photo)
Flat Lake fire grows to more than 19,000 hectares

Four administrative changes are in the works for School District 27, effective Aug. 1, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Four administrative changes announced for SD 27