B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

New HousingHub financing funds will encourage developers, groups – with low-interest loans – to build affordable homes

The province plans to invest an additional $2 billion to support thousands of new homes priced for middle-income B.C. families.

In a Thursday (April 15) announcement by Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing, the money will encourage developers and community groups – by offering low-interest loans – to build affordable homes.

“These loans are repaid once construction is complete, allowing HousingHub to reinvest in additional housing, continuing to increase the number of homes built for middle-income households,” Eby said.

He added, “the only limit at this point is the time needed for municipal approval processes and the speed of construction.”

RELATED: B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub, a division of BC Housing established in 2018, primarily supports the development of rental homes through local governments, Indigenous partners and non-profit partnerships with BC Housing.

So far, it has assisted with the financing of 3,400 homes in the province for households with an average annual income of $75,000.

“Hard-working middle-income families have been priced out of the housing market. The pandemic pushed prices even higher,” said Premier John Horgan.

HousingHub homes offered for purchase must be at or below market rate and remain affordable for a minimum of 10 years, Eby said.

The funds have designated as part of the 2021 provincial budget.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

affordable housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Greens call for a ‘targeted shutdown’ strategy, more COVID data as cases remain high
Next story
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread, B.C. data show

Just Posted

Neil Pinkett poses with his new exhibit in the Showcase Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artist brings colour, vibrancy to Showcase Gallery

Neil Pinkett hopes to brighten people’s day with his exhibit.

Bobbi-Jo Dayman organizes the bookings and schedules for the Stan Halcro Agriplex. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Horsing around at the 100 Mile Agriplex

The Stan Halcro Agriplex is getting a lot of use this winter.

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Forest Grove District Rod and Gun Club seeks to draw more families

We’re here to have fun”: former president Marshall Gaudreault

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just over 8,000 new vaccine doses administered in the region for a total of 158,000 to date

Chris Knight, from Prince George, shows off his 1933 Ford five-window Coupe in Centennial Park for Hot July Nights in 2018. (File photo)
Hot July Nights parked for another year

Hot July Nights Society cancels the annual event slated for July 16-18 due to pandemic.

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID hospitalizations top 400 in B.C. as province reports 1,205 new cases

Three more deaths reported Thursday

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread, B.C. data show

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ return to ice postponed again after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

New HousingHub financing funds will encourage developers, groups – with low-interest loans – to build affordable homes

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth. (Black Press files)
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report

Children should be assessed on their needs, not their diagnoses

Video captured Wednesday, April 14, shows a white BMW driving along the seawall between Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations and Science World. (Submitted/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Motorist takes a drive along Vancouver seawall

Pedestrians near False Creek expressed disbelief after seeing the car join them on the walking path

Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Trudeau government has agreed with the Senate that Canadians suffering solely from grievous and irremediable mental illnesses should be entitled to receive medical assistance in dying — but not for another two years. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick photo)
Self-advocates ‘sad, scared, angry’ over revisions to assisted-death legislation

Bill C-7 was expanded to include access to medically assisted death for non-terminal conditions

Most Read