Premier John Horgan poses for a group photo with First Nations youth at Songhees Wellness Centre gym following an announcement of $1.46 million in funding for B.C. athletes, coaches and officials attending the 2020 North American Indigenous Games, in Victoria on Friday, June 28, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner)

B.C. adds $1.46M to offset costs for 2020 Indigenous Games athletes

The North American Indigenous Games will be held July 12 to 18 next year in Halifax

Premier John Horgan shot some hoops in the basketball court at the Songhees Wellness Centre in Victoria on Friday shortly after talking about the power of sports to improve lives and build nations.

Horgan says the cost of sports should not be a factor in holding back participation as he announced the government will invest $1.46 million to send more B.C. athletes to the 2020 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax.

The funding announcement was greeted with loud cheers from Indigenous athletes, dancers and elders who gathered at the centre for the announcement.

Horgan says the money allows more participants and offsets the costs for more than 500 athletes, coaches, chaperones and staff.

He says he believes sports builds stronger individuals and communities and everybody should have the opportunity to participate.

The Songhees First Nation’s bid to host the 2020 Games fell short last year, but the community remains a supporter of the event.

The North American Indigenous Games, held July 12 to 18 next year, is a multi-sport competition and cultural festival expected to draw more than 5,000 Indigenous youth from 750 First Nations.

“Being on the field, being in the box, being at centre court for the opening jump of a basketball game, fills athletes with a sense of purpose and a sense of co-operation for their teammates,” Horgan says. “Win or lose, sport brings out, in my opinion, the best in all of us.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Just Posted

The stampede is back in Bridge Lake

Cowboys and girls will be invading Bridge Lake for the annual stampede on June 29

National Indigenous Peoples Day recalls history, brings cross-cultural connection

“The kids all call us Kye7e (grandmother). Now we are in the Kye7e’s footsteps.”

Business as usual: local owners respond to recent mill closures

‘Forestry is not a forever industry’

Inverness Caledonian Thistle takes interest in young 100 Mile House soccer players

The professional soccer club has forged a link with an u8 soccer team in 100 Mile House

A vibrant day for Art Crawl opening ceremony

The Parkside Art Gallery saw a lively attendance for the opening ceremony… Continue reading

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Most Read