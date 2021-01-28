An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)

Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalance Canada forecaster

British Columbians planning on trekking through the backcountry of the North Shore this weekend were issued a warning Thursday (Jan. 28).

Avalanche Canada is saying unusual snowpack in B.C.’s South Coast mountains, with weakened lower layers, could easily trigger a “deadly” alpine event.

The agency put out an avalanche warning that will remain in effect through the weekend.

“This weak layer is widespread and relatively easy for a person to trigger,” elaborated Avalanche Canada forecaster Kate Devine in a statement.

“There have already been a number of close calls and the snowfall predicted for the coming weekend will bury this layer even deeper. This added snow load will increase the depth and size of the avalanche, which could be deadly for anyone who is caught.”

Backcountry users are advised to check their regional avalanche forecasts at avalanche.ca and equip themselves with rescue gear including — a transceiver, probe, and shovel— as well as the know-how to use it.


