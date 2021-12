Road closed from Prince Rupert to Terrace

Avalanche hazards have closed Highway 16 in both directions between Prince Rupert and Terrace on Dec. 10. (File photo)

Highway 16 from Prince Rupert to Terrace is closed in both directions due to a reported avalanche hazard near Shames Mountain.

“High avalanche hazard between Prince Rupert Blvd and Frank St for 136.3 km (Prince Rupert to 1 km west of Terrace)” Drive BC reported on Dec. 10.

Assessment is in progress and information will be updated at 9 p.m. the website states.

more to come