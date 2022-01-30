The Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, for avalanche control activity. No detour will be available. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control to close Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Control activity on the Trans Canada west of Revelstoke to start at 1 p.m. Sunday; no detour available

DriveBC is alerting motorists the Trans Canada Highway will be closed west of Revelstoke today, Sunday, Jan. 30.

The shutdown for avalanche control activity will begin at 1 p.m. and there will be no detour available.

DriveBC does not say how long the road will be closed.

