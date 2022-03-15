(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

Avalanche Canada warns of risks on B.C. South Coast following storm

Warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains

Avalanche Canada is warning of a “considerable” risk across British Columbia’s south coast for parts of this week.

The agency warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains for Tuesday and Thursday.

It says recent storm slabs could likely be triggered by human activity in the area.

The forecaster cautioned those heading to the mountains to be wary of any signs of instability like “cracking, whumphing or recent avalanches as indicators to back off into lower-angle or less wind-loaded terrain.”

Over the weekend, the agency says loose dry and soft slab avalanches were set off.

Conditions are expected to slightly improve Wednesday before a return to “considerable” on Thursday.

—The Canadian Press

Avalanche

Previous story
Police release surveillance footage of suspects in North Vancouver shooting
Next story
‘A rare, incredible day’: Advocates celebrate new supports for B.C. youth in care

Just Posted

The Cariboo Regional District is eyeing the creation of a correspondence policy. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
Community groups receive grant funds

In 1994 BC Rail was considering getting rid of its little green cabooses. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)
ARCHIVES: Time of the caboose comes to an end in 1994

(Blogtrepreneur / Flickr)
Man convicted in absentia

The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)
Multi-lot subdivision considered