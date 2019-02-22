Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

An Australian woman has died after being caught in an avalanche at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort.

According to reports, the 42-year-old snowboarder was with a partner, a 36-year-old man, near a closed run called Lakeside Bowl on Thursday.

Ski patrol responded to the avalanche and the pair was taken to hospital, where the woman later died of her injuries.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for further comment.

This is the second death in a week caused by avalanches along B.C.’s South Coast. On Wednesday, North Shore Rescue recovered the body of Surrey man Remi Michalowski, who had been snowshoeing with a friend on Mt. Seymour when an avalanche hit.

READ MORE: Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

READ MORE: Missing Surrey snowshoer found dead on Mt. Seymour

Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for the South Coast, saying a weak layer of snowpack is buried under another 50 centimetres of snow and could easily collapse, triggering slides.

The organization said there were 10 human-triggered avalanches in B.C.’s southern half over the Family Day long weekend.

