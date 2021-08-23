ATV rider narrowly misses barbed wire strung on trail

Police say the wire was tied between two trees on quad trail in Bridge Lake

An ATV rider is lucky to escape unharmed after noticing barbed wire stretched across a quad trail in the Crane Point Road area in Bridge Lake Saturday.

Police said the man indicated the wire was set up up to be at the approximate height of someone sitting on an ATV and was strung between two trees. The man removed the wire and destroyed the wire. It is unknown who placed the wire across the trail as they were no witnesses or suspects identified.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said this is the second time in recent years that such an event has been reported to police – the other was a rope strung across a trail in the 99 Mile hill area. 100 Mile House RCMP reminds the public to be vigilant when doing any outdoor activity of this type.

“We are sorry to say that looking out for this type of safety concern must form part of your planning as you enjoy the outdoors,” Nielsen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous. Please refer to file 2021-3444.



