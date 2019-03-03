Attempted murder charge recommended against woman after Saturday night shooting in Cariboo city

One woman is in custody and another is in hospital following a shooting in Williams Lake Saturday evening.

RCMP responded at 6:18 p.m. March 2 to the 1100 block of Third Avenue North in the city. The police investigation resulted in a female known to police being arrested and another being transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital, said Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP.

“The suspect currently remains in custody with charges of attempted murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of an offence being recommended to Crown Counsel,” Pelley said.

“The victim remains in stable condition and no further details will be released at this time.”

Witnesses said police had Third Avenue blocked off for a period of time Saturday night as officers investigated at the scene.

