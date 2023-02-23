Storm clouds build over a highway in southern Alberta near the town of Carstairs on Monday, July 4, 2016. A Winnipeg man is trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government, alleging it overcharged people an estimated $36 million in photo radar tickets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Storm clouds build over a highway in southern Alberta near the town of Carstairs on Monday, July 4, 2016. A Winnipeg man is trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government, alleging it overcharged people an estimated $36 million in photo radar tickets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Attempt underway for class-action lawsuit over photo radar tickets in Manitoba

An estimated 470,000 photo radar tickets were handed out in that four-year span

A Winnipeg man is trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government that alleges it overcharged people an estimated $36 million in photo radar tickets.

William Acheson’s statement of claim says the government did not follow its own regulations in fines handed out between November 2017 and November 2021. Speeding motorists were charged for every kilometre per hour over the speed limit, while provincial regulations at the time stated said that fines only started at 10 kilometres an hour over the limit, the lawsuit alleges.

“They were charging for every kilometre (per hour) over the speed limit, so they weren’t excluding that buffer the way that the regulations prescribed,” Naomi Kovak, one of the plaintiff’s lawyers, said in an interview Thursday from Vancouver.

An estimated 470,000 photo radar tickets were handed out in that four-year span, Kovak said.

The statement of claim contains allegations that have not been proven in court. The provincial government, which was only recently served the claim, has not filed a statement of defence.

“As the matter is before the courts it would not be appropriate for the province to comment at this time,” the provincial Justice department said in a written statement Thursday.

There is no date set yet for a court hearing. Kovak hopes a judge will approve the lawsuit as a class action so that other drivers might be eligible for compensation.

The lawsuit centres on regulations under the Highway Traffic Act approved by the Progressive Conservative cabinet in 2017.

The regulations stated that the fine for speeding is “$7.70 for each kilometre per hour in excess of 10 km/h over the maximum permitted speed.” In construction zones, the fines are doubled. There are also court costs and surcharges tacked on, calculated as percentages of the fine.

Photo radar tickets issued during the four-year period started the fines at $7.70 from the very first kilometre over the limit, which meant drivers were overcharged a minimum of $77 each time, the lawsuit alleges.

In November of 2021, the government amended the regulations to eliminate the 10 km/h buffer and formally permit fines to kick in at one km/h over the speed limit, the lawsuit alleges.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal housing advocate reviewing ‘human rights crisis’ of homeless encampments
Next story
B.C. RCMP arrest pair riding stolen hospital wheelchair carrying weapons, crack cocaine

Just Posted

Eleven Green Lake Snowmobile Club members, including two from Sheridan Lake, had a scenic 50-kilometre ride to Olson’s Bluff and Jim and Nolan lakes on May 12. It was a great ride on a nice sunny day with fresh snow. (Ken Alexander photo).Eleven Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) members, including a couple from Sheridan Lake, went on a 50-kilometre ride on Feb. 12. Nine members left the Snowmobile Clubhouse at 11:30 a.m. and headed to the Sunset Park picnic shelter to meet two other club members at noon. Club member Ron Tonts led the group to Olson’s Bluff where they had a coffee break and had a great view of Green Lake. After the break, they headed to Jim and Nolan lakes before heading back to Green Lake and splitting up to go to their homes. GLSC president John Sullivan acted as the sweep to make sure everyone was safe and upright along the trip, and kept up with the leader. The ride on Feb. 15 was cancelled so the trails could be groomed in preparation for the Family Ride on Feb. 18. The ride was scheduled to leave the clubhouse at 10 a.m. and return to the clubhouse at noon for a hotdog lunch. <strong>Mobile </strong> <strong>Library stops</strong> The TNRD mobile library will be making stops in our area on Feb. 24 so people can take out some books if they have a library card. Residents can register for a free library card at tnrl.ca, by going to the mobile library with proof of your residency - driver’s licence, letter with your address on it. The mobile library is a one-of-a-kind, custom built vehicle. It is wheelchair and stroller accessible. It also offers public wifi and a tablet for public use. The mobile library will make these stops on Feb. 24: - South Green Lake Fire Department Hall, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - 70 Mile Store, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Loon Lake Community Hall, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Green Lake Snowmobile Club rides ongoing

Guinevere Rolland showed off her Easter Bonnett at last year’s What’s Hoppening event in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Spring Fling coming to 100 Mile House

The winding Loon Lake Road can be a challenging one for drivers, especially in winter. (Photo credit: Google maps)
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road

Rob Diether sells flowers for CEED’s Organic Greenhouse at the 100 Mile House Farmers’ Market. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Farmers Market heading back to Birch Avenue