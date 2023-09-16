The BC Conservation Officer Service is urging Mission residents to take precautions after reports of aggressive coyotes in the area. (Pixabay)

At least 7 people report being bitten by a coyote in the Lower Mainland

In the latest incident, a man was cycling when he was bitten

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says it is investigating after a man reported being bitten by a coyote in Mission.

The service issued a Facebook post saying the man was cycling along Nelson Street near Lougheed Highway around 9:30 a.m. Friday (Sept. 15) when he stopped to take a photograph of the animal.

The service says the coyote then bit him, but he was not seriously injured.

It says conservation officers were nearby and patrolled the area, but no coyotes were spotted.

Aggressive coyotes in the Mission area have the BC Conservation Officer Service urging residents to take precautions.

Six people suffered minor injuries in coyote incidents in Mission on Thursday morning and while COS is investigating, it is unknown how many coyotes could be involved in the incidents.

– With files from Dillon White

The Canadian Press

Dangerous Animals

