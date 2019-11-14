People wait for students and updates outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

At least three people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a Southern California high school and a search was underway for the gunman, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

“If you live in neighbourhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911,” the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station tweeted.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring the reports and advised those nearby to follow the advice of law enforcement and first responders.

There were three confirmed patients with injuries, and it was not immediately clear if they were gunshot wounds or other types of injuries, fire spokesman Christopher Thomas said.

Initial reports of at least six injured were likely due to duplicate reports, he said.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies.

One patient was flown to a hospital and two others were transported by ambulance, Thomas said.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison
Next story
District of 100 Mile House receives two cannabis dispensary applications

Just Posted

District of 100 Mile House receives two cannabis dispensary applications

‘We need to gather the views of the public’

100 Mile RCMP make an arrest after nurse assaulted

RCMP responded to approximately 98 calls for service during the past week (Nov. 6 to Nov. 12)

100 Mile workshop offers kids a chance to build and learn the guitar

‘We are very fortunate to be able to offer this to the kids’

Lest we forget: 100 Mile residents gather to mark Remembrance Day

‘You will never forget it, you know’

South Cariboo Visitor Centre evacuated after gas line hit

Emergency service are on site

Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

The parade of witnesses continues on

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Adoption centre closes despite effort to save it; B.C. left with two agencies

Choices Adoption and Pregnancy Counselling in Victoria was set to close in April

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to meet with Trudeau today to discuss throne speech

Top ask will be for Liberal support for the immediate creation of a national universal pharmacare program

B.C. set to announce changes around youth vaping, regulations

Move will involved education, tightening access, working with partners and pressuring the federal government

Vancouver Island soap company releases Lucky Lager beer soap

Beer-infused olive oil soap comes out just in time for holiday shopping

Most Read