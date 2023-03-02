Assessment completed on IVFD

The independent assessment has been completed but will not be released to the public

The Cariboo Regional District has completed an independent assessment of the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department but is not releasing any details.

Interim CAO Brian Carruthers started issuing the assessment’s findings to firefighters on Monday, Feb. 27, according to Gerald Pinchbeck, CRD’s manager of communications. As the assessment discusses personnel and volunteer relations, it will not be publicly disclosed, Pinchbeck said.

“The independent assessment of Interlakes VFD will be distributed to the membership to facilitate a solutions-based dialogue with the membership,” he said. “We are committed to identifying a pathway forward with the membership to ensure service continuity and stability within the department while complying with provincial safety regulations.”

The assessment was undertaken in January to address issues between the CRD and IFVD, which have been in a dispute since December. The issues in contention include training and testing standards and the CRD’s management of the hall.

Members of IFVD wish to conduct their own training in-house, rather than use College of the Rockies instructors for certification.

The situation led IFVD’s Fire Chief, Todd Schley and deputy chief Paul Schey to resign earlier this month. Carruthers said at the time that due to the department’s current divisions, it was difficult for the chief to lead the department “in a cohesive way.”

The CRD is responsible for 14 fire halls across the Cariboo – six in the South Cariboo area. The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department has three halls. Pinchbeck said the CRD’s goal remains to address the IFVD’s divisions so that the department and CRD can provide fire protection services in the Interlakes.

Members of IFVD have not yet issued a comment on the assessment’s findings.



