Kamloops Search and Rescue manager Alan Hobler told KTW there were some civilians who showed up on the mountain on Nov. 13, 2022, who wanted to help, but they were told to leave. (Image/ Kamloops Search and Rescue)

Kamloops Search and Rescue manager Alan Hobler told KTW there were some civilians who showed up on the mountain on Nov. 13, 2022, who wanted to help, but they were told to leave. (Image/ Kamloops Search and Rescue)

Man accused of being belligerent to SAR volunteers during Kamloops mountain rescue

A man was released without charge after allegedly acting belligerently toward rescuers

  • Nov. 15, 2022 10:10 a.m.
  • News

~ Kamloops This Week

A man is under police investigation after an encounter with search and rescue personnel who were trying to rescue an injured paraglider atop Mount Paul on Sunday night (Nov. 13).

According to Kamloops RCMP, a 35-year-old man was arrested at the base of the mountain after having allegedly interfered with Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) by hiking to the top of Mount Paul peak and acting belligerently toward rescuers.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoilet told KTW that after being abusive to rescue members, the man hiked back down the mountain, where he was arrested. She said the man alleged he was helping KSAR.

Kamloops Search and Rescue manager Alan Hobler told KTW there were some civilians who showed up on the mountain who wanted to help, but they were told to leave.

Shoilet said the man was released without charge, pending further investigation.

Search and rescue personnel faced a difficult operation as they attempted to rescue a man in his 20s who crashed on Mount Paul at about 4 p.m. and was stuck 20 metres down a cliff.

Conditions of the landscape, including the potential for falling rocks, made it too dangerous for KSAR to hoist the man out using its rope rescue team, so a call was made to Canadian Forces Base Comox on Vancouver Island, which sent a crew in a Cormorant helicopter.

The paraglider was airlifted via the Cormorant at about 1 a.m. with a possible broken back or vertebra and hypothermia. The helicopter pilot ended up conducting five rescue hoists that night to extract the injured man, as well as the responding KSAR members and members of the helicopter crew, from the mountain.

READ MORE: Multiple shootings reported around Merritt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KamloopsRCMPSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Grand piano scam targets Langley Hospice Society
Next story
‘My child is suffering’: BC parents furious at shortage of pain relievers

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen Alberta transport truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel recovered by Clearwater RCMP

New recycling box at Mountain Spruce Community Centre, Sulfurous Lake (Submitted photo)
New recycling box installed at Mountain Spruce Community Centre

Beau Crompton and his brother Own bowl together at Big Country Lanes youth bowling league.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Youth Bowling grows in 100 Mile House

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
Village of Clinton to buy new LED sign