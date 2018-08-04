Around 40 wildfires discovered in 100 Mile House zone since July 30

The largest fire still classified as out of control fire in the area is 1.5 hectares

In the past two days, the BC Wildfire Service has called out seven fires and the Cariboo Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert around the Horsefly Fire. However, 11 new fires were discovered in the Cariboo on Aug. 3.

“Three of those were in the 100 Mile House Fire Zone, all of which were 0.01 hectares in size. Four were in the Horsefly Lake region with the largest being the one west of Niagara Creek and it is estimated at being one hectare,” said Robyn Clark, fire information assistant.

A new spot fire was also discovered in the Williams Lake area near Wiggins Creek. The remaining fires were found in the Quesnel area and the largest is estimated to be o.o1 hectares in the Itcha Ilgachuz Mountains.

The fire the service is focusing most of its energy on is still the 502-hectare Horsefly Lake Fire.

“Crews have made really good progress on the Horsefly Fire and today’s main objective is to attain 100 per cent containment around the fire,” said Clark. ” There is heavy equipment that will continue to establish containment.”

Ground crews established 80 per cent containment and are working on the south side of the fire.

There have been 40 fires in the 100 Mile Fire zone since July 30.

“A number of those have been called out. There are several being held but there are still several small fires that are [under] status as out of control,” said Clark.

The largest out-of-control fire is less than two hectares in size and east of McNeill Lake.

According to Clark, the Sodium Lake fires have been updated to a held status and have received a significant amount of rain over the past two days.

She added there would be variance between the fires in regards to the amount of rain they have received over the past two days.

The largest fire in the 100 Mile Zone is the 20-hectare Wild Goose Lake Fire. It is also being held.

“There are no communities or structures threatened at this time,” said Clark.

Previous story
B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires
Next story
Remote Northwest community under wildfire evacuation order

Just Posted

Around 40 wildfires discovered in 100 Mile House zone since July 30

The largest fire still classified as out of control fire in the area is 1.5 hectares

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Get ready to get wet at 100 Mile House’s new waterpark

The official opening of the park is on Aug. 6.

Highway 97 now fully reopen between Cache Creek and Clinton

Mudslides once more closed the highway on August 3.

Ranchers stood on their porch as mudslide surrounded them

“It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.”

Campers parked on B.C. highway get a suprise from a cougar

Video shows animal slowly approaching vehicle until engine starts

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Defence never rests for Calgary Stampeders, host struggling B.C. Lions

Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeder offence may lean a little more on the defence’s contributions Saturday

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

J50 is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales from B.C. to California

Smoking can affect breastfeeding habits: study

Exposure to household smoke shortens duration

Most Read