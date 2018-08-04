Around 40 wildfires discovered in 100 Mile House zone since July 30

The largest fire still classified as out of control fire in the area is 1.5 hectares

In the past two days, the BC Wildfire Service has called out seven fires and the Cariboo Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert around the Horsefly Fire. However, 11 new fires were discovered in the Cariboo on Aug. 3.

“Three of those were in the 100 Mile House Fire Zone, all of which were 0.01 hectares in size. Four were in the Horsefly Lake region with the largest being the one west of Niagara Creek and it is estimated at being one hectare,” said Robyn Clark, fire information assistant.

A new spot fire was also discovered in the Williams Lake area near Wiggins Creek. The remaining fires were found in the Quesnel area and the largest is estimated to be o.o1 hectares in the Itcha Ilgachuz Mountains.

The fire the service is focusing most of its energy on is still the 502-hectare Horsefly Lake Fire.

“Crews have made really good progress on the Horsefly Fire and today’s main objective is to attain 100 per cent containment around the fire,” said Clark. ” There is heavy equipment that will continue to establish containment.”

Ground crews established 80 per cent containment and are working on the south side of the fire.

There have been 40 fires in the 100 Mile Fire zone since July 30.

“A number of those have been called out. There are several being held but there are still several small fires that are [under] status as out of control,” said Clark.

The largest out-of-control fire is less than two hectares in size and east of McNeill Lake.

According to Clark, the Sodium Lake fires have been updated to a held status and have received a significant amount of rain over the past two days.

She added there would be variance between the fires in regards to the amount of rain they have received over the past two days.

The largest fire in the 100 Mile Zone is the 20-hectare Wild Goose Lake Fire. It is also being held.

“There are no communities or structures threatened at this time,” said Clark.