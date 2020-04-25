Crews have been assigned for most of the major outages and are working to fix

After a windy day around 3,500 people in the 100 Mile House area without power this afternoon.

Crews have been assigned to most of the major outages as of 3 p.m. or are en route to their assigned jobs. Around half of the causes are under investigation while the other half has been linked to fallen wires.

The biggest outage is west of Eakin Creek road due to a downed wire, impacting 2,341 customers including those living in Sheridan lake, Roe Lake and Bridge Lake. A crew is currently on-site working to restore power.

Around 844 customers have lost power out on Canim Lake and the Canim Lake Reserve and while a crew is working to restore power, they have been unable to determine the cause. Likewise, for 231 people in the Ruth Lake area, north of Trip Road and east of Wilcox Road the cause for their outage remains under investigation.

A wire down near Sheridan Lake has robbed 140 people of power around Fort Dowie Road. North of 100 Mile House 89 people are with power for undetermined reasons just North of Tatton Station Road while a wire down has knocked out power from 5200 to 5300 block of Mahood Lake Road for eight clients.

Finally, a tree down across some wires near Donleequa Road has left just over five customers without power.

For an updated list on the status of all power outages, check https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#current-725364552 for more details.